Kartik Aaryan earlier confirmed that the ‘OG Manjulika’, Vidya Balan’, would be returning to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Now the latest buzz is, Madhuri Dixit too would be joining the duo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A source revealed to Mid-Day, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card.” An official announcement on Madhuri’s casting in the film is awaited. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan's Manjulika Set to Join Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba in Upcoming Horror Franchise; Film to Release on Diwali (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

