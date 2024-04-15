Bhumi Pednekar's sister, Samiksha Pednekar, recently clapped back at trolls who accused them of undergoing plastic surgery. Samiksha had shared a delightful video of herself and Bhumi applying lipstick and doing final touchups, captioned "Me and my best friend." However, a comment suggesting they had the "same surgeon" didn't sit well with Samiksha. In a witty response, she quipped, "Or same parents? Maybe?". She gave befitting replies to other comments too. Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam With Sister Samiksha Pednekar (View Pics).

Samiksha Reply To Trolls On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Pednekar (@samikshapednekar)

