Actress Soniya Bansal, who was the first contestant to get eliminated from Colors TV’s most controversial reality show, is once again in the news. Soniya, who was shown the exit door after receiving the fewest votes m the audience, is reportedly entering the show once again as a wildcard contestant. As per the latest reports, she will be entering the show in the upcoming episodes to spice up the drama. Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Engage in 'Safaai Abhiyaan' or Bid Farewell to Their Belongings, Stirring Up Drama!.

Check This Post by Photojournalist Manav Manglani

