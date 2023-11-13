Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover delighted in their daughter Devi's first waterfront outing, capturing the precious moments in a heartwarming video. Bipasha shared the experience on Instagram. She wrote, "Through her eyes everything is a first… makes us look at everything that God has made with more curiosity , wonder and appreciation, Thank You Devi." Bipasha Basu Has a ‘Happy Realisation’ of Having No More ‘Me Time’ for Herself All Thanks to Lil Daughter Devi (Check Her Adorable Post).

Watch Bipasha Basu's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

