Mukhe Bhaat ceremony is a Bengali ritual where the baby is introduced to rice and other solid food, and that precious moment is celebrated with great zeal. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared glimpses from their daughter, Devi’s first rice-feeding ceremony, where their near and dear ones can be seen in attendance. For this auspicious ritual, the mother and daughter duo twinned in traditional red outfits. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu Buy Luxurious Car, Calls it Daughter Devi's 'New Ride' (Watch Video).

Devi’s Mukhe Bhaat Ceremony

