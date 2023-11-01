As many actresses from B-town would be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year, Bipasha Basu reminisced moments of her first Karwa Chauth celebration. She treated fans with two throwback pictures of her with hubby Karan Singh Grover and mentioned in her Insta post, “Time has flown by so fast. My love and prayers for you @iamksgofficial have only gotten stronger and stronger each year.” Anushka Sharma is Not Keeping Karwa Chauth Fast for Virat Kohli Amid Pregnancy Rumours and This Pic is Proof!

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)