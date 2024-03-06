Janhvi Kapoor turns 27 today. On the special day, Janhvi visited Tirumala Tirupati temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. The actress kept it simple, opting for a red saree paired with a necklace and earrings. Shikhar and Orry wore angavastram and veshti. On the work front, Janhvi has interesting projects in the pipeline, including Mr and Mrs Mahi, Devara, and RC 16. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan's Next Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana!.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Shikhar Pahariya and Orry

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Paharia in Tirupati for her birthday. Don't miss Orry's veshti-angavastram look! pic.twitter.com/tp1wCv6ZhI — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)