It seems fans are furious with the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for their latest plot twist. Spoilers! Neil has died in the show and fans know the blame will fall on Akshara. And many of the audience were already not happy with how Abhimanyu and Akshara were treated as a couple. Boycott YRKKH on Twitter trended as many flocked to the social media site to express their frustration. Check out how netizens reacted to the devastating twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Anupamaa Continues to Crown the Top Spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Stands Second; Check Out Top Serials Here!

DKP Should Know

chalo article to aya.!!! continue with trend lets make it huge now. Dkp should know what ghatiya thing they are showing in their show. DOOB MARO DKP BOYCOTT YRKKH #yrkkh#AbhiRapic.twitter.com/XjFWOGbMjf — abhirayrkkh🇮🇳( DOOB MARO DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 26, 2022

AbhiRa Is Love

My Abhira is love ❤️🥺 Dimri what have you done with AbhiRa 💔😭💔 BOYCOTT YRKKH#yrkkh#Abhirapic.twitter.com/fNUlVfj27v — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) December 26, 2022

What's the Point?!

What is the point of being the best jodi when its own PH and channel is best at ruining it...#abhira iconic jodi is ruined by DKP... Hardwork of #harshali#HarshadChopda#pranalirathod wasted..#yrkkh lost its essence... BOYCOTT YRKKH https://t.co/5Ms5HHQ5co — Abhiralicious (@abhiralicious) December 26, 2022

The Big Reveal

Just imagine When Abhi will come to know about Akshu's accident and will feel that his Akshu is dead. That scene will make you cry.He is about to lose his world, his akshu🥺already my heart will break into millions of pieces💔😭 DKP YOU BASTERD BOYCOTT YRKKH#yrkkh #ABHIRA️ pic.twitter.com/BiQXMWlRkC — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) December 26, 2022

