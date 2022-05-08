Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been added to Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' theatrical release slate for 2022. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film helmed by Ayan Mukerji becomes the first Indian film to join the ranks of Disney’s global theatrical release slate. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water are the other films that are too part of Disney’s global release calendar. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Ayan Mukerji Unveils Kesariya Song from Brahmastra As a 'Gift' to The Couple.

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)