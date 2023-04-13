Fans prayed for the return of Anurag Kashyap and got something even better. His film Kennedy is headed to the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The Twitter handle of Cannes posted the announcement, and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Film Festival, also made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes. Abhay Deol Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Liar' for Claiming He Demanded Five-Star Hotel Room During Dev D Shoot.

View Kennedy Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)