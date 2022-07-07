Sidharth Malhotra starred alongside Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Ankita Goraya, Nikitin Dheer and others, in Shershaah. The movie is about the Kargil war and a man named Vikram Batra who played an important role in India's victory in this war. Sidharth Malhotra posted a video of himself as Vikram Batra in Shershaah for his death anniversary.

View Tweet Here: Honouring the legacy of a Hero. An ode to Lt. Captain Vikram Batra Jai Hind🇮🇳#Respect #TrueHero pic.twitter.com/vHsQ4AzK3e — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)