Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to release on Netflix this week. Directed by Ajay Singh, the film will be arriving on the streaming platform on March 24 at 12.30 PM. The flick has high expectations from it, considering its trailer garnered a great response from the fans on social media. To note, the movie is only available to watch for paid subscribers. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Trailer: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s Heist Plan Is Ruined by a Plane Hijack in This Netflix Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Trailer:

