For Christmas Day, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dressed their little one Devi in the cutest way possible. The actress dropped a solo photo of their daughter on Instagram, wherein the tot could be seen beaming with joy, sitting near a Christmas tree in a festive red outfit. "This Christmas, Santa has a new helper who brings with her the gift of joy and love for all," Basu captioned her heartwarming post. Take a look! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Christmas With Their Twin Sons; Check Out Their Adorable Pics!

Isn't Bipasha Basu's Daughter Devi The Cutest?

