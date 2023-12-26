Christmas spirit was in full swing as Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber twinned with their kids in adorable jammies for the festive celebrations. The family radiated warmth posing beside a beautifully adorned Christmas tree, capturing the essence of the holiday. Sunny, her husband, and the kids looked undeniably cute, exuding joy and togetherness in their coordinated attire. The shared picture encapsulated the cozy and heartwarming moments that the Leone-Weber family shared on this special Christmas, spreading cheer across social media platforms. Sunny Leone Leaves Fans Intrigued as She Begins Script Reading for Next Project in Latest Post (View Pic).

See Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

