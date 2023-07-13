Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel. The actress recently took to her social media account to share a picture with director duo Raj & DK. Samantha wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me.. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next" Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Celebrating a Special Day As She Wraps Up the Shoot.

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post Here:

