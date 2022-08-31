Cobra is an Telugu language mystery-crime film that recently released today and it marks the acting debut of Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan. While Cobra itself gained mixed reactions, Irfan gained a lot of praise among netizens, with some even claiming he stole the show. So let's take a look at what Twitterati thinks. Irfan Pathan Makes Acting Debut in 'Cobra'; Suresh Raina Reacts to the Film's Trailer.

He's Positive But Not for Covid

#CobraReview#Review#Cobra#CobraFDFS Positive Chiyan vikram AR Rahman Irfan pathan Interval block Police custody scene Negative Story Screen play Villain Length#Cobra - One time watchable pic.twitter.com/7KXvI5Zr66 — Vijay pandi (@Vijay_pandi10) August 31, 2022

Wonderful Actor

#cobrareview@IrfanPathan Every Reviews giving a clear nod, That Irfan Pathan is wonderful actor... No one can't identify, "this is your first film" All the very best for your acting career sir!!! Enjoy the Cobra Success!!! — Pablo (@Arundharmaraj) August 31, 2022

Neat

#Cobra Review: A Good 1st Half And A Decent 2nd Half. Teriffic Performance From @chiyaan 🥵. Neat Performance From #Srinidhi, #Irfan, #RoshanMathew. BGM💥🔥. Soulful Songs👌. Grandier Visuals👌. Few Drags And Lags in Both The Halves. Engaging Screenplay At Most Parts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6XvNnEGzFU — Cinema Review (@cinema_review_) August 31, 2022

Mr Steal Your Show

cobra started well associations and vikram get up awesomes love scenes tourtures def trimming needed in first half still not completed irfan steals the show#Cobra review — BIGILL VEL (@MurugaVsga) August 31, 2022

Love It

Special appreciation to @IrfanPathan Brilliant acting. Couldn't say it is his debut film. Loved your acting irfan Anna. You are an real all-rounder, cricket and now cinema. #Cobra@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu — Sankar Alan Denesh 🎭 (@SankarAlan) August 31, 2022

Irfan Did Well

#CobraReview An Above Average First Half and a Good Second Half Positives: 1.Vikram Acting Semma🥵🔥 2.Action Sequences👌 3.Well Connected With Emotions ❤️ 4.Background Music👍 5.Villain Acting Also Nice 6.Irfan Pathan Did Well👍#Cobra #CobraFDFS #CobraFromToday — Sakil Karthi (@karthi_sakil) August 31, 2022

