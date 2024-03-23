Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written yet another to Jacqueline Fernandez. This time, he has claimed that the actress' latest song, "YimmyYimmy", is dedicated to him. In his recent letter to Jacqueline, Sukesh wrote, "My baby, thank you so much for my birthday gift, which is on March 25th, but I rather call this my early birthday present. Baby, this is the best gift I would ever get in my life. The gift I am talking about is your newly released song "Yimmy Yimmy". Baby, I was stunned when I heard the song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about me, our story and overall about us. Sukesh also wrote that he missed talking to Jacqueline constantly hours before his birthday, revealing that the actress used to wish him at 1 am. Jacqueliene Fernandez Drops Teaser of Her New Music Video ‘Yimmy Yimmy’, Full Song to Be Out on THIS Date!.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Says Jacqueline’s “Yimmy Yimmy” Song Is About Him

