Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's film Crakk earned Rs 4.11 crore at the box office on Day one. According to Taran Adarsh, the action-packed movie performed well in the Mumbai and Delhi circuits. Now the test is how much this film earns on Saturday and Sunday. Crakk Title Track: Vidyut Jammwal's Swag Is Unmissable in This Action-Filled Rap Track (Watch Video).

Crakk Box Office Collection On Day 1:

#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1… Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits… Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play… Fri ₹… pic.twitter.com/tKrDceJRFW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2024

