Crakk–Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, hailed as India's first extreme sports action movie, failed to captivate audiences, with earnings falling short of Rs 10 crore during its opening weekend. The film's takings further declined post-weekend. Despite a promising debut with Rs 4.11 crore on release day, it saw a dip in earnings to Rs 2.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.40 crore on Sunday. By Monday, earnings dwindled to just Rs 1.10 crore, resulting in a total of Rs 9.91 crore over four days. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jamie Lever, and more. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal–Arjun Rampal’s Film Earns Rs 8.81 Crore in Its Opening Weekend.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)