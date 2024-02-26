Bollywood's leading ladies Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon have joined the upcoming film Crew. Excitement doubled as the makers dropped teasers for the upcoming film, where the actresses played cabin crew roles. Diljit Dosanjh, who also stars in the movie, dropped a hilarious video on February 26 to his social media. Taking to his Instagram, Diljit dropped a funny reel dropping BTS glimpses from the Crew sets but with a funny twist. The multi-talented singer-actor gave his voiceover to it, making it even funnier. The video featured Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Badshah, Farah Khan, Kriti Sanon and director Rajesh Krishnan. It looks like the team were shooting a song for their upcoming film. Crew Teaser Out! Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Takeoff Promises a Fun-Filled Adventure (Watch Video).

