The first song "Naina" from upcoming film Crew featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah is finally out on March 5. This song is a total treat! The ladies are absolutely stunning with Diljit's enchanting vocals in the background and Badshah's slick rap style, it's a complete package. The divas totally turn up the heat on Dljit's smooth vocals in the song. Crew Song 'Naina': Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Up the Heat in Ultra-Glam Music Video Teaser on Instagram, Song To Release On March 5 - WATCH.

Check Out the Song “Naina” Here:

