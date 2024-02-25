The Crew teaser, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as 'badass' flight attendants, received positive reactions from celebrities and fans upon its release on February 24. Priyanka Chopra has shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories and expressed her admiration with a superficial "Obsessed." Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also chimed in, unable to contain their admiration, thus adding to the escalating excitement surrounding the film scheduled for release on March 29. Crew Teaser: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon Promise a Quirky, Wild Ride for the Audience, Which Is Too Hot to Handle (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra's IG Post: