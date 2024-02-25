(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Crew: Priyanka Chopra is 'Obsessed' With Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Film Teaser; Actress Shares Post On Insta
Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, the film is a collaborative effort between Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 25, 2024 09:56 AM IST