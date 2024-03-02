Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The makers have announced the next single from the film, titled “Naina”. The teaser gives a glimpse of Kriti’s character, and she looks irresistibly stunning in the upcoming song’s teaser. Kriti exudes charm in a white tube top paired with a matching short asymmetrical skirt and floor-length coat. The song “Naina”, choreographed by Farah Khan, is all set to drop on March 4. Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Are Ready To ‘Steal It, Risk It, Fake It’ As Gorgeous Flight Attendants (View Pics).

Check The Teaser Of Naina Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)