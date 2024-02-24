Bollywood's leading ladies Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are all set to grace the big screens together with their upcoming film Crew. Just days after the film's announcement, makers unveiled the upcoming film's teaser. The leading ladies play air hostesses in the film, and the teaser is filled with humour and witty dialogue. The movie features the story of three cabin crew attendants who come from various walks of life and how they embark on a journey together, facing various obstacles. The film will also star Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Are Ready To ‘Steal It, Risk It, Fake It’ As Gorgeous Flight Attendants (View Pics).

Watch Crew Teaser Here:

