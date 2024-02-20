Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor Ignores Ex Shahid Kapoor at Event, Watch Viral Video That Captures Awkward Moment!

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, two actors who once were in a relationship, crossed paths at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024. Kareena seemed to ignore Shahid as she walked past him on the red carpet. Shahid, seen posing with filmmakers Raj & DK, was not acknowledged by Kareena. While she greeted the filmmakers, she did not acknowledge Shahid's presence. This incident was captured by a paparazzo in a video that fans have shared and commented on, expressing their observations of the encounter. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Pose Together; Shahid Kapoor, Nayanthara, Bobby Deol and Others Attend (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor IGNORES Shahid Kapoor At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

