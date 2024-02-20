The glitzy Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2024 shined at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Celebs arrived at the star-studded event in style, with Shahid Kapoor in a striking navy blue ensemble, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji twinning in black, and Bobby Deol proudly displaying his award. Nayanthara dazzled in a saree, Sandeep Reddy Vanga posed for the cameras, and Adah Sharma rocked an embellished lehenga. Shilpa Rao stunned in a black saree, while Jaaved Jaaferi opted for maroon velvet. The excitement was palpable as stars graced the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2024 red carpet! Watch the videos below! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Introduces Co-powered by Partners at the Official Press Conference of 2024.

Celebs At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Shahid Kapoor

Bobby Deol

Nayanthara

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karishma Tanna

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Adah Sharma

