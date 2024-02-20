The 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai, drawing a host of popular Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Nayanthara and more. Standout films included Jawan and Animal, which were among the big winners at the event. For a full list of winners, see below: Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor Ignores Ex Shahid Kapoor at Event, Watch Viral Video That Captures Awkward Moment!

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 Winners List

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

