Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for his performance in the action-packed film Jawan. Accepting the honour, Khan confessed to the audience that it had been a considerable time since he last held the Best Actor trophy and jokingly admitted to doubts about ever receiving one again. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he acknowledged the efforts of the entire Jawan team and even playfully addressed a cheering Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the crowd, adding a touch of humour to his heartwarming speech. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Steal the Show in Matching All-Black Outfits (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan's Speech at DPIFF:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)