Daler Mehndi Buys New Mahindra XEV 9e, Punjabi Singer Joins Revolution With Mahindra's Flagship Electric SUV (Watch Video)
Indian music icon Daler Mehndi has taken delivery of a Mahindra XEV 9e, further highlighting the growing popularity of premium electric vehicles in India. Mahindra Electric marked the occasion on Instagram, celebrating the blend of music, style, and sustainable mobility. The XEV 9e and other EVs supports India’s transition towards greener transportation .
Indian music legend Daler Mehndi took delivery of a Mahindra XEV 9e, blending his iconic voice with cutting-edge electric mobility. Mahindra Electric celebrated the moment in a stylish Instagram reel, highlighting the fusion of legendary artistry and sustainable innovation. The XEV 9e, part of Mahindra’s Origin SUV lineup, offers impressive range and modern features designed for the future of driving. This high-profile adoption underscores growing interest in premium electric vehicles among celebrities and supports India’s push towards greener transportation. Mahindra Electric SUVs posted on Instagram, "Congratulations to Daler Mehndi on his new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here’s to driving the future in style." Arshdeep Singh Purchases INR 4 Crore Worth Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Ace India Cricketer Shares Glimpses of New Car (See Pics).
Daler Mehndi Brings Home Mahindra XEV 9e
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).