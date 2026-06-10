Daler Mehndi Buys New Mahindra XEV 9e, Punjabi Singer Joins Revolution With Mahindra's Flagship Electric SUV (Watch Video)

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Indian music legend Daler Mehndi took delivery of a Mahindra XEV 9e, blending his iconic voice with cutting-edge electric mobility. Mahindra Electric celebrated the moment in a stylish Instagram reel, highlighting the fusion of legendary artistry and sustainable innovation. The XEV 9e, part of Mahindra’s Origin SUV lineup, offers impressive range and modern features designed for the future of driving. This high-profile adoption underscores growing interest in premium electric vehicles among celebrities and supports India’s push towards greener transportation. Mahindra Electric SUVs posted on Instagram, "Congratulations to Daler Mehndi on his new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here’s to driving the future in style." Arshdeep Singh Purchases INR 4 Crore Worth Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Ace India Cricketer Shares Glimpses of New Car (See Pics).

Daler Mehndi Brings Home Mahindra XEV 9e

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraelectricsuvs)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).