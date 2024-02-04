As per reports from Times of India, veteran actor Darshan Jariwala has resigned from his role as vice president and executive member of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association). This comes after accusations of cheating by a female media professional from Kolkata. The journalist alleges that Jariwala married her in a temple through Gandharva Vivaah, leading to her pregnancy. However, he later disowned her and the unborn child. CINTAA's General Secretary, actor Amit Behl, mentioned that Jariwala's resignation aims to protect the association's reputation, even though the lady is not a CINTAA member. A police complaint has been filed against Jariwala in Kolkata for alleged cheating. CINTAA to Represent India in International Federation of Actors Executive Committee.

Darshan Jariwala Resigns From the Position Of CINTAA Vice President

#DarshanJariwala resigns as CINTAA Vice President after being accused of cheating by female media professionalhttps://t.co/4EEqCdNPZ5 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) February 4, 2024

