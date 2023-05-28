The film Dasvi, directed by debutante Tushar Jalota, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. As per a report by Pinkvilla, this film will now get a second part. The report states that Dasvi sequel will go on floors in this year. The source was quoted as saying, “Tushar has already begun working on the script, and has an interesting idea for part two.” Dasvi Movie Review: Nimrat Kaur Steals the Show in Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam Dhar's Barely Funny Political Satire.

Dasvi Sequel Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)