After YRF's recent successful venture Pathaan, as per latest buzz, the production house has roped in Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for a high-budget film. Reportedly, the flick happens to be female-centric and is part of YRF's spy universe. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. Pathaan: From Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Hrithik Roshan's War, 7 Important Easter Eggs That Link Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller to YRF Spy Universe (SPOILER ALERT).

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in YRF's Spy Film:

#LetsCinema Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/fi4MAvXP0q — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 3, 2023

