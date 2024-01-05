Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday today, January 5, 2024! The actress, who has fans across the globe, has been showered with heartwarming wishes on her special day. From sharing pictures of her from films, photoshoots and more to praising her works, these posts shared by her admirers on the micro-blogging platform X are too sweet to be missed. Take a look at some of the posts shared by fans for the Fighter actress as she turns a year older today. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Actress’ Love Affair With Black Is Masterclass in Fashion (See Pics).

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone

'Queen'

To my Forever fav. My iconic Shanti Priya. You slay Queen! #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/1vsms4Klep — Priya 💫 (@Padackled) January 4, 2024

DP Winning Hearts

Happy Birthday Deepikaaaaaaaaa ❤️ From Shantipriya To Minni Rathore love You so much 😊🤩🍻#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/nvyBGnkKnB — R A M ⚡ (@deepiholic_ram) January 5, 2024

'Superstar'

To the person who helped me at my lowest with her movies i wish you good health, peace of mind, love, success and all the happiness your heart desires. Keep on shining you superstar 🌟 Happy Birthday Deepika ♥️#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/erTPS43w0e — 🌶️ (@delicatepiku) January 5, 2024

'Queen Of Indian Cinema'

There's nobody like Deepika Padukone ❤️❤️ Queen of Indian cinema 🎥❤️ Love Happy Birthday, #DeepikaPadukone You are irreplaceable. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. You will always be treasured fan forever ❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/mKQSkFPlyZ — charan (@tamasha9999) January 4, 2024

Tons Of Love From Fans

#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone May your day be as charming and delightful as your infectious dimpled smile. Sending heaps of love your way! pic.twitter.com/UFXR5Y5rxX — Banno 🇮🇳 (@BannoReBanno) January 4, 2024

Fashion Icon

Deepika Padukone singlehandedly accounted for more than 25% of the $20M in earned media value for Louis Vuitton during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival – highest for any LV ambassador. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPIKA PADUKONE #DeepikaPadukone #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/R4WH1GT4Tx — OnlyFordp (@QueenOnlyfordp) January 5, 2024

Beauty

All Set To Rule The Big Screen In This Year

OH MOTHER ✨️✨️ Nailing 3 different roles and how! 2024 is yours miss Padukone 💛#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/tUqLvjwtem — MINNI RATHORE 🦄 (@Glitterycrazen) January 5, 2024

