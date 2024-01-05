Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday today, and love is pouring in from family, friends, and fans with heartwarming wishes. The talented actress, who will be featured in the film Fighter, received a special birthday wish from the team. The makers shared unseen behind-the-scenes moments of Deepika from the sets of Siddharth Anand directorial, showcasing her rehearsing for the song “Sher Khul Gaye”, dressed in an air force officer look, donning the sexiest outfits and more. The team expressed their wishes, saying, “Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone!” Deepika Padukone Birthday: Netizens Share Pictures, Videos and Pen Heartfelt Messages for the Fighter Actress As She Turns 38!

Team Fighter Wishes Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)