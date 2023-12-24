Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in a blue saree and full-sleeved blouse. She adorned statement jewels and completed her look with minimal makeup and a neatly done low hairdo. This was her look for the Umang 2023 event held last evening. The actress took to Instagram to share her style and looked drop-dead gorgeous, prompting her hubby Ranveer Singh to shower praises on her royal avatar. He complimented her, saying, “Haye my jaan”. Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Grace the Event in Style (Watch Videos).

Charming Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

DP In Saree

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh’s Comment

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)