Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child! After much speculation, the duo confirmed the news on Instagram on February 29. Having said that, there have been times when Ranveer and Deepika have talked about having children. In fact, Ranveer, while hosting The Big Picture, had even expressed his wish for a baby girl like Deepika. "Main to roz uski (Deepika) baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye (I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set), Singh had told a contestant on the show. Check it out! Deepika Padukone Baby Due Date: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Confirm Pregnancy; Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Other Celebs Shower Love on the Parents-to-Be (See Post).

Old Video of Ranveer Singh Wanting a Baby Girl Like Deepika:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)