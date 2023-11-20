A video of Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has surfaced on the internet. In this viral clip from the World Cup 2023 finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Deepika can be seen bonding with AbRam, the youngest son of her co-star and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She is seen showering her love on the little kid by lovingly kissing him on his cheeks. Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, is also seen doing the same to SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan. This only indicates the strong bond they share with King Khan and his family. Check out the video! Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 Gown Shared Resemblances With Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar Outfit!

Watch The Video Below

