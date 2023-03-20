Deepika Padukone's 'Total Banger' speech at Oscars while introducing RRR's Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" before its live performance is a song now. Yup, you read that right! DP's speech which won hearts globally has been churned into a fantastic remix track by popular Canadian DJ, SickKick and it's worth a watch. Even Deepika took to her Insta stories to laud the artist's musical attempt. Have a look. Oscars 2023: Vogue Mistakes Deepika Padukone for Camila Alves at 95th Academy Awards! (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone's 'Total Banger' Speech:

Deepika Padukone Lauds SickKick:

Deepika Padukone Instagram

