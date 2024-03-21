Actor Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets of the action thriller Deva. Recently, he resumed shooting and is enjoying his time there. Makers have shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse with fans, smiling joyfully as he interacted with the film’s team. In the photo, Shaid flaunts a rugged look with short hair. The post was captioned, "A sneak peek behind the screens with the #DEVA squad, where thrill drives every scene! 🔥 #Backin Action.” Deva is set for Diwali release in theatres on October 11, 2024. Deva: Title of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Film Announced! Rosshan Andrrews Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on October 11, 2024 (View Pics).

BTS Glimpse From Deva Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms)

