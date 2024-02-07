Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently hosted an AMA session with fans on his X handle. During the engaging, interactive session, one fan asked the actor to share details about his next project, Deva. In his response, Shahid described his forthcoming actioner as an ‘edgy action thriller,’ confirming its release date. He wrote, “It’s an edgy action thriller, with lots of action and thrill, and very character-driven, out on 11th October.” On a related note, Deva will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Deva: Shahid Kapoor Brings Fierce Avatar in First Poster of Rosshan Andrrews' Action Thriller; Movie to Hit Theatres on Dussehra 2024!.

Shahid Kapoor Calls Deva An Edgy Action Thriller:

It’s an edgy action thriller lots of action and thrill and very character driven out on 11th October https://t.co/RJQRR9Z2nN — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 7, 2024

