According to a Hindustan Times report, Dharmendra injured his back and leg while dancing during his granddaughter's wedding in Udaipur. The veteran actor had been reportedly unwell for the past two weeks. He is currently recovering and doing well. On the work front, he was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Dimple Kapadia. Dharmendra Turns 88! Sholay Actor Cuts Giant Cake With Fans, Paparazzi and Son Sunny Deol (Watch Videos).

Dharmendra suffers an injury at a family wedding

