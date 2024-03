On February 29, around 4 am, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a post, later removing it, but not before posting a picture of himself indulging in late-night food. In the image, he looked tired while seated on his bed in black attire, prompting a fan to ask about his leg. Dharmendra candidly revealed a fractured ankle, expressing hope for a quick recovery with the support of his fans' well wishes. AI Reimagines Dharmendra! Actor Transports Himself Back to 'Lady Killer' Days With Auto-Generated Youthful Look (View Pic).

Dharmendra's Deletred Post:

Dharmendra's Post (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)