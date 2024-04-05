Shehnaaz Gill is keeping the momentum going! Fresh off her Bollywood playback singing debut in Patna Shuklla, she's unveiled the poster for her next single, "Dhup Lagdi." The poster gives a first glimpse of the music video, featuring Gill and Sunny Singh in a full-fledged desi look, portraying them as a smitten couple. The song's teaser drops tomorrow at 11 AM IST, raising the anticipation for Gill's latest project. 'My First Ever'! Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Arbaaz Khan For Giving Her Break In Bollywood As Playback Singer for Patna Shuklla.

Dhup Lagdi Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

