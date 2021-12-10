Dia Mirza celebrated her 40th birthday December 9. This birthday was extremely special for the actress as she celebrated it with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira. Sharing a picture of making a birthday wish, Dia shared a post that read, “Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special.”

Dia Mirza Turns 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)