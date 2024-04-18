Director Dibakar Banerjee recently discussed Sushant Singh Rajput in Siddharth Kannan's talk show. Having worked with Rajput on Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Banerjee lamented how Rajput's death turned into a spectacle of gossip rather than genuine mourning for the loss of a young life. He expressed frustration at the phenomenon, referring to it as a "gateway to misery porn," where people seemed more interested in sensationalising the tragedy than reflecting on its true impact. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Going to Bigg Boss House to Cast an Actor for the Film 'Was Just PR Plan'.

Dibakar Banerjee Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)