It was a while back, when Amy Jackson's pictures walking hand-in-hand with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in London sparked dating rumours. Now, days after the same, the actress kinda made her love official with Ed Westwick by sharing a romantic photo on Instagram stories. In the photo, both of them seem quite cosy. Is Amy Jackson Dating Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick? Pics of the Duo Holding Hands on London Streets Go Viral.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick:

Amy Jackson Instagram

