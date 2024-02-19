Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on February 18. Dazzling in a shimmering saree by Sabyasachi, the actress presented the Best Film Not In The English Language award. Several pictures and videos of the actress went viral online, but one picture caught netizens' eye. Deepika Padukone Shines at BAFTA 2024 in Sabyasachi Saree, Actress Embraces Desi Elegance on the Red Carpet! (View Pic).

A viral picture of Deepika's photo alongside Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper has circulated on social media. This viral picture from the event suggests that the Indian actor interacted with the Oppenheimer star and the Maestro actor at the prestigious UK award ceremony. Several other Indian media sites have reported this news. Now, LatestLY has cross-checked and revealed the truth: the viral picture is fake. BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone Stuns in Backless Sabyasachi Saree As She Gets Ready To Grace the Award Night (View Pic).

It seems that the image featuring Deepika Padukone with Hollywood actors has been altered. This picture cannot be found on BAFTA's social media handle or Getty Images. Furthermore, the background of the image appears manipulated, and the sizes of the actors' images are inconsistent.

Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper's Morphed Image Here:

Check The Original Pictures Here:

The source of the picture is also unknown. Therefore, if you believe this image to be authentic, it is not.

