Bollywood actor Imran Khan, in an interview, shared his thoughts on the current scenario in Indian cinema. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor said that the way violence is being projected in films lately has completely changed. Violence is "sexualised" in films, said the actor. In an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan says "I have a sense about where cinema is these days. There is a glamourisation, fetishization, and sexualisation of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to portray violence. This is not a morality thing. Violence and action are...it is a language in cinema, but when we communicate it, when we portray it in films, there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it." Then, the actor narrates an incident from the film Joker, which made him feel uncomfortable. He added, "We've started making films where heroes will just go in and boom, boom, boom, shoot seven people in the head and their heads explode to music and they make it cool and sexy. That makes me uncomfortable." The clip has now gone viral on social media, with several fans thinking that Imran Khan was taking a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Imran Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington Pose With the Newlyweds (View Pics).

Check Out the Video Here

My first ever crush #ImranKhan returning after 10 yrs just to publicly bash #RanbirKapoor & @ImVangaSandeep 🥹 "Films where heroes shoot 7 people in the head & their heads explode to music, trying to make it "cool," I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun" pic.twitter.com/8n3asxPulh — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) April 20, 2024

