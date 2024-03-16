For quite some time now, it has been reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her Kannada debut opposite Yash in Toxic. And recently, Kareena hinted that the rumours might be true. During a fan interaction, Kareena revealed she is doing a 'very big South film'. Furthermore, Bebo added that she's excited for her fans to know that it will be the first time she will be doing this. For the uninitiated, Toxic was announced in December last year. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photos of Saif Ali Khan and Son Taimur As She Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata’s Win in ISPL.

Kareena Kapoor Hints At Her Kannada Debut In Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)