Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, is in the news for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. As per the latest update, the businessman sold his Juhu flat, valued at Rs 80 crore, to his wife, Shilpa Shetty, for Rs 38 crore in 2022. According to sources cited in a report by Times of India, the probe agency indicated that the transfer of ownership was an internal arrangement by the couple to prevent attachment of the property, with the belief that Raj Kundra is still the owner of the flat. The news comes after the ED provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra. The attached properties include a flat in Mumbai's Juhu, presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the businessman's name. Shilpa Shetty and Her Mother Sunanda Shetty Show Support to Salman Khan After Firing Incident at Galaxy Apartments.

Raj Kundra Sold His Rs 80 Crore Flat to Shilpa Shetty for 38 Crore To Escape ED

